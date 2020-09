KLOOK, a world-leading travel activities and services booking platform, has just announced the launch of a brand new category – Movies. The expansion of Klook Malaysia’s hyperlocal offerings is part of the company’s strategy to offer Malaysians a seamless way to discover and book more local things-to-do at their fingertips.

Movie buffs in Malaysia can now enjoy additional benefits and savings when they book movie vouchers with Klook. Klook has launched exclusive movie vouchers with major cinema operators in Malaysia – GSC and TGV – which have more than 600 screens nationwide.

The movie vouchers are open-dated, which means that users can choose to buy first and decide when or where to watch the movie. Similar to the rest of Klook products, users who complete their bookings on Klook’s mobile app and website will earn Klook Credits, which can be used to offset their next purchase.

Emily Tan, marketing lead of Klook Malaysia, shared: “More than just a platform for Malaysians to discover things from exclusive staycations, dining experiences to attraction passes, they can now also book movie vouchers on Klook.

“The launch of Klook’s Movies in Malaysia reflects our commitment to empower users to discover and book more local things-to-do within a few clicks on Klook’s mobile app or website.”

To purchase a Klook movie voucher, visit bit.ly/KlookMoviesMY