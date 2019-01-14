Kongsi Fa Cai with Shopee

SHOPEE wants to share prosperity and luck with Malaysians this Chinese New Year through its “Shopee Kongsi Fa Cai” celebration with attractive give-aways, social media contests, great deals and discounts.

“Shopee believes in creating revolutionary innovations to provide users a seamless shopping experience no matter where they are because everything is now at their fingertips. From a platform that bridges the gap between shoppers, brands and sellers, it is now an ecosystem that responds intuitively to consumers’ demands and drives user engagement,” said Zed Li, Business Head of Shopee Malaysia.

Li was speaking during a recent luncheon at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, for members of the media and invited guests.

The day’s festivities saw a rousing lion dance performance and special appearance by the God of Prosperity, yee sang toss and a scrumptious eight-course lunch. Guests were also treated to a string of exciting activities and learnt what 2019 feng shui has in store for them from Joey Yap Group of Consultants, before heading home with goodies and lucky draw prizes. The event also saw the participation of iPay88, which is the Official Payment Gateway provider for the Shopee Kongsi Fa Cai campaign.

To start the Lunar New Year on a sweet note, a total of seven brands launched their stores during the CNY luncheon. They are MSI, Logitech, Etude House, Crocs, ELLE, Anmum and World of Sports. Through their official stores on Shopee, not only are the brands able to reach Shopee’s 16 million customer base, but at the same time connect with customers on a deeper level through online sales, games and initiations.

Gracing the event was Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who said that it was very encouraging to see an e-commerce platform like Shopee presenting opportunities not only to the big brands but also small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“These businesses need help digitising and expanding into the retail world online to reach a wider market than before with minimal investment. We look forward to working with Shopee in growing and positioning Malaysia as a leader in e-commerce,” he said.

Li added that E-commerce is changing the way we live and new technologies are causing a paradigm shift in the industry.

“We believe that Malaysians are spending more time on Shopee than on any other e-commerce platform. In-app games like our Shopee Shake has made online shopping interactive and fun, which contributes to users spending more time on our app. We foresee that our Shopee Live Quiz will continue to bring about change to the e-commerce landscape where Shopee will be an online shopping platform as well as an engaging experience,” said Li.