KPJ Centre for Sight is organising free health talks on eye care at three of its hospitals in the Klang Valley this month.

The first talk “Vision First! Care for Your Sight” by cataract, refractive and anterior segment surgeon Dr Lai Voo Ping will be held at the Rawang branch on Oct 12.

On Oct 19, KPJ Petaling Jaya will host consultant ophthalmologist Dr Hemalatha who will also share insights on the topic of “Vision First! Care for Your Sight”.

The talk at KPJ Kuala Lumpur on Oct 26 by cataract, refractive and anterior segment surgeon Dr Norazlina Bachik Ng on “Eye problems among the elderly” will provide useful information for senior citizens on maintaining a healthy vision in old age.

All three health talks will start at 11am, with registration at 10.30am. Goodie bags and refreshments will also be provided.

Participants will also benefit from free eye, bone density, and glucose & cholesterol screening.

For reservation, send an email to: infor@kpjcfs.com or call Rawang (03-6093 1051), Petaling Jaya (03-7880 8222), Kuala Lumpur (03-4022 6222).