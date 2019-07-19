Kumon offers free trial classes

IF you’ve ever pondered about enrolling your child in an educational programme, but have yet to take the next step, for fear that it might not be the right approach for your offspring, Kumon Malaysia’s latest promotion could be the perfect opportunity to help you decide what is best for your child.

By registering for Kumon’s learning programme before Aug 16, 2019, your child will get to attend free trial classes for two weeks. Within that time period, you will be able to see the results and gauge if the Kumon method is the best fit for your young champ.

Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing that interferes with my learning is my education”. We often use the terms education and learning interchangeably, or assume that education means to learn, but did you know that they aren’t the same thing? Have you ever wondered what the difference between education and learning is? Both education and learning are two words that are related to the acquisition of knowledge. The main difference between education and learning is that education is what people do to you while learning is what you do to yourself.

Education is a tool for learning, but it should not be the end product. The objective of education in Kumon is learning, not teaching. At Kumon, children are taught not merely to be educated. The programme aims to encourage students to be lifelong learners with an insatiable thirst for knowledge.

Only then will they become creative and independent thinkers, and are more likely to succeed in life. This is especially important given the digital world we live in today. Things are constantly changing and what we learned a few years ago can become completely irrelevant before we even know it.

As quoted by Alvin Toffler, the illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.

Kumon instructors guide their students to tackle learning assignments on their own. The end result being students learn that they can do anything if they try.

The programme also helps to build self esteem and encourages students to take on new challenges for themselves.

For more information on this latest promotion and the Kumon learning method, please visit www.kumonmalaysia.com or call 1800-88-1010.