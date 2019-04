KUMON Malaysia recently held its Advanced Student Forum 2019 (ASF) where 764 students were recognised for their exceptional performance.

The forum recognises students who have successfully advanced five years, ahead of their school grade and those, who have completed the Kumon Mathematics or English programme up to Level O and L, respectively.

Malaysia’s first astronaut Datuk Dr. Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor was the guest of honour at the event which was held at the Marriot Hotel in Putrajaya on April 20, 2019.

Sheikh Muszaphar who has two daughters enrolled in the Kumon programmes for Mathematics and English, spoke to the students of his academic journey and the challenges he faced, motivating them with his inspiring success story of fulfilling his lifelong ambition to become an astronaut.

ASF which is held globally, was first introduced in Malaysia in 2011. Since then, Kumon has witnessed over 5,000 students receiving the “Advanced Students” recognition.

Kumon focuses on helping children to meet their potential through the self-learning method initiated in Japan by Toru Kumon, an educator, more than 60 years ago. In the Kumon method, lesson plans are customised based on each student’s ability and progress.

Upon successful completion of a level, students are required to undergo an Achievement Test to evaluate their progress before advancing to the next level. Through this method, students, from as young as four, are able to progress in Mathematics and English at a level that is comfortable for them, and not limited to their school-grade levels, with some surpassing it.

Since its inception in 1997, Kumon Malaysia has over 200 centres nationwide with a student database of over 33,000. In line with Kumon’s mission in identifying potential in children, Kumon Malaysia targets to unveil 20 new centres over the next two years, bringing the total number of centres to more than 220 by 2020.