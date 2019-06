THE launch of the virtual makeup try-on feature #ColourMe on the Watsons mobile app is set to be a revolution in the retail beauty trade.

With #ColourMe, shoppers will be able to try on close to 300 makeup products which includes lipsticks, mascaras, eyeshadows and foundations. Users will also be able to try on recommended looks, create and save their own creations, and capture photos and videos of their makeup. Products associated with each look can be delivered to the shopper’s home or collected from a local Watsons store within four hours.

The #ColourMe service was jointly launched by L’Oréal’s AI and AR company ModiFace and A.S. Watson Group (ASW), making ModiFace’s industry-leading AR technology available to consumers across Asia on mobile.

The technology will roll out with L’Oréal Paris and Maybelline brands in the first phase of the launch, and it will be available exclusively in e-commerce mobile apps of Watsons Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore. ASW will consider extending the collaboration to other brands and markets across its portfolio in Asia and Europe in the future.

L’Oreal consumer products division president Alexis Perakis-Valat said digital technologies are about to revolutionise retail, making shopping more entertaining, easy and personalised.

“We want to be a driving force of this transformation and so does A.S. Watson who is a long-standing and trusted retail partner for us. This is why we are thrilled to launch the virtual makeup try-on #ColourMe powered by our own beauty AR and AI company Modiface. This technology offers consumers a unique way to discover and enjoy makeup and will allow us to further reinvent the beauty experience in the future”.

A.S. Watson group chief operating officer Malina Ngai said the retailer has a shared vision with L’Oréal in driving digital leadership in beauty.

“We discussed about creating the exclusive experience since the second half of last year utilising ModiFace’s technology. Together we will transform the way beauty lovers discover and experience makeup and a one-stop shopping experience on our mobile app,” she said.

Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh said the buying and decision-making behaviour of customers has changed over the years.

“At Watsons we would like to understand our shoppers better, constantly engage with them and innovate ourselves to cater to their needs. Digitalisation in the customer journey experience with our partnership with L’Oréal’s #ColourMe, is a perfect example of how we let our customers feel better connected with the L’Oréal brand that empowers them to make better purchasing decisions,” she said.