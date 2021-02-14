Get Festive With Lay’s Chinese New Year Edition Flavoured Potato Chips

Potato chip lovers, rejoice! In conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, Lay’s has decided to bring enjoyment to its consumers with a limited edition packaging series featuring six different flavours with different playful and iconic lion designs, available exclusively at selected 7-Eleven stores in Peninsular Malaysia.

Priced at only RM4.90 each, Lay’s Chinese New Year Edition Potato Chips come in six different flavours namely, Lime Flavour, Mexican Chicken Tomato Flavour, Texas Grilled BBQ Flavour, Italian Red Meat Flavour, American Classic Flavour and Cucumber Flavour – undeniably the perfect snacks for sharing or to keep all to yourself during this festive season!

What’s more, the adorable packaging design that encapsulates the Chinese New Year’s atmosphere with the iconic lion meant to bring prosperity and good luck would definitely be a hit among fans. Hurry and grab them all exclusively at selected 7-Eleven stores in Peninsular Malaysia, while stocks last. To learn more, head over to 7-Eleven Malaysia’s official Facebook page at 7ElevenMalaysia.