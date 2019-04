LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) received the “Best Mass Market Development (Landed)” category award for Rentak Perdana @ LBS Alam Perdana, at the sixth edition of the Property Guru Asia Property Award (Malaysia) 2019, recently.

The property developer also received recognition in two other categories - “Highly Commended in the Best Township Development” category for LBS Alam Perdana and

“Highly Commended in Best Mid-End Condo Development (Klang Valley)” category for Residensi Bintang Bukit Jalil.

Speaking at the gala dinner and awards ceremony held at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur recently, LBS Group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said the awards marks another important milestone for the company.

“We strive to continue supporting the government’s national affordable housing plan by developing more affordable homes. We look forward to creating more award-winning living spaces,” said Lim.

LBS Alam Perdana, a community-inspired township at Bandar Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor, received the recognition for its landed homes within a gated and guarded community.

While the LBS Alam Perdana township which was introduced in November 2017, has three residential phases - Irama Perdana, Simfoni Perdana and Rentak Perdana.

The third phase of the LBS Alam Perdana development, Rentak Perdana, comprises of 856 units of double-storey terraced houses with four spacious rooms and three bathrooms, surrounded by lush landscaped greenery, priced at RM519, 900.

Residensi Bintang Bukit Jalil (RBBJ) received recognition for its modern units, more than 90 facilities and for it’s strategic location, which comes with access to a plethora of shopping and dining options.

Winners were judged based on a set of criteria such as design and amenities, strategic locations, value for money, use of space, unique selling points and state of completion.