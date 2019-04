WITH its aim of being ‘a developer for the people’, LBS Bina Group Berhad’s (LBS) latest

633 acres township development in Dengkil is aimed at providing reasonably priced homes with good connectivity.

This latest venture - Kita @ Cybersouth will comprise of terrace houses, townhouses, serviced apartments, shops and commercial units.

“LBS takes pride in being a developer for the people that truly understands the needs of homebuyers. This latest township project with its affordably priced homes will meet the rising demand for affordable housing and support the government’s agenda of housing the nation,” said LBS Group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San.

The new township is designed to be self-sustaining with a range of amenities with sufficient communal places, poised to connect with residents in building a vibrant community.

LBS believes the strategy to actively offer more quality products that meets market demand will contribute to the Group’s growth momentum towards achieving its targeted RM1.5 billion 2019 sales revenue.

The first and second phases of Kita @ Cybersouth that consists of 1,077 units of double-storey terrace houses and townhouses catered towards Malay homebuyers were snapped up during the soft launch in November 2018.

Prompted by the success of earlier phases, a new phase named “Kita Harmoni” was launched, with 674 units of 20ft x 65ft double-storey terrace houses priced from RM560,000. Reasonably priced with good connectivity as well as a sustainable environment, the new phase is poised to receive similar enthusiastic response from the market.

Heeding the government’s call to build more affordable homes in realising the national homeownership agenda, LBS is unveiling “Kita Impian” at the new Kita @ Cybersouth township, which offers 964 serviced apartments priced from RM250,000 with built-ups of 551 and 901 sq ft.

The township is easily accessible via major highways, including the Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Expressway via the Elite Highway, Maju Expressway (MEX), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), North-South Expressway (NKVE), Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDSSP) and Jalan Dengkil-Banting.

For more information, call 1700 81 8998 or visit www.lbs.com.my