(LEAD, 18x8 ad) A better tomorrow

THOUSANDS more Tamil schoolchildren will now benefit from Carlsberg Malaysia’s recent announcement to provide infection-free learning environments as the brewer has pledged donations for vernacular schools nationwide in joint-efforts to fight the threat of Covid-19 when classes resume after the movement control order (MCO) ends.

Staying true to its purpose of Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow, Carlsberg Malaysia calls on Tamil schools to apply for its Safer Schools initiative, enabling them to restart learning and curricular activities with confidence. Beneficiary schools will receive a donation of handheld

thermometers to monitor students’ and teaching staff’s body temperatures upon entering the school compound, and full disinfection services at high-risk areas such as handrails, canteens, classrooms, washrooms, libraries, and laboratories.

Stefano Clini, managing director of Carlsberg Malaysia, said, “Our pledge towards supporting Tamil vernacular schools is part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments in providing better education and learning environments at schools, in partnership with the communities we operate in.”

Clini added, “We hope that this Safer Schools initiative, especially for Tamil schools located in areas most heavily affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, can not only deliver immediate help for Tamil schoolchildren but also provide a platform for more individuals and companies to get involved in supporting vernacular education throughout the country.”

Headmasters of interested Tamil schools are encouraged to apply via an online form at bit.ly/CarlsbergSaferSchools. Applications must be submitted before the MCO is lifted and Carlsberg’s contribution will prioritise schools within areas designated by the Government as Covid-19 “red zones”.

Carlsberg Malaysia welcomes proposals from community leaders, media organisations and NGOs to take up the call and champion its Safer School initiative to ensure its success within local communities and life-saving impact amid this Covid-19 crisis.

For more information, potential applicants can contact Andel Khoo at Andel.CC.Khoo@carlsberg.asia, or Ezra Low at Ezra.YY.Low@carlsberg.asia for CSR partnership enquiries.