(LEAD, 18x8 ad) For a good cause

WATSONS Malaysia is contributing products and supplies to help hospitals and healthcare frontliners to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. This contribution includes Watsons Own Brands items such as Watsons Antibacterial Wipes, Watsons Vitamin C, hand sanitisers and raincoats.

In line with the nationwide effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, Watsons is always at the forefront to give back to the community by providing support like this when the community needs it most.

This social responsibility effort reflects on Watsons’ commitment towards improving the wellbeing of society and is made in collaboration with #KitaJagaKita, an NGO that connects those who want to lend a helping hand to those in need through their social initiative. The supplies are channelled to Hospital Sungai Buloh and other government hospitals and healthcare centres.

“We are truly grateful to every single health worker, enforcement personnels and other #BarisanHarapan heroes who are working tirelessly during this trying period of time.

“We are also thankful to our store employees and pharmacies who are on duty during this movement control orrder (MCO) to serve the communities, providing them essential items and need during this stay at home period.

“We pray hard for those whose life has been affected directly or indirectly by this pandemic, and let us overcome the struggles together. Watsons is always here for you, Malaysians,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia.