Leading Malaysia’s Esports growth

ESPORTS BUSINESS NETWORK (EBN) recently launched Malaysia’s first Esports City as the go-to destination for international esports events, establishing Malaysia’s esports footprint both locally and in the global arena.

Speaking at the EBN Esports City launch, Adrian Gaffor, EBN group’s CEO said: “Our company’s mission is to continue to open doors for brands to enter the world of esports and gaming and to develop a future proof ecosystem for the community.

“Having been part of the fast growing esports industry for close to two decades, we believe it is opportune to expand our offering and introduce a fresh concept to the market for both brands and communities. The launch of the EBN Esports City marks the first phase of our exciting plans.”

He said while 2020 has been a test of resilience given the health pandemic, esports has experienced tremendous growth and accomplished outstanding milestones.

“We are poised to ride this wave of opportunity for the Southeast Asia region.”

The RM4 million full-service EBN Esports City located on the top floor of Quill City Mall in the heart of bustling Kuala Lumpur is recognised as Southeast Asia’s biggest esports facility. Purposefully designed as the ideal esports-ready location across a sprawling 65,000 square feet, it is equipped with the latest technology and support systems to host world-class esports tournaments, events and conventions.

The EBN Esports City currently comprises the EBN Esports Arena, the Orange Esports Club, a premium esports café, the new Esports Business Network Headquarters and three fully equipped live broadcasting studios.

