7 -ELEVEN MALAYSIA carries on its goodwill by launching ‘Lend a Helping Hand 2021’ campaign to provide relief and help ease the burden of beneficiaries whom are impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country as well as to our heroic frontliners that are working tirelessly to keep us all safe.

From now until July 4, 2021, the public is encouraged to contribute through the campaign by purchasing necessities and supplies from 7-Eleven stores nationwide and placing them into the collection box. Supplies could range from instant food, groceries, beverages, medications, and other household cleaning essentials found in the store. The public may also drop off essential general supplies into the collection box and the contributions will then be channelled by 7-Eleven to the nearest beneficiaries in each area nationwide including government hospitals and medical clinics, other civil service frontliners, charity homes such as those for the elderly and children, public universities, students’ dormitories and more. Contribution handovers will have necessary precautions in place such as minimal interaction between donor and recipients with the collected items dropped off outside the recipient’s facility wherever possible.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee, said: “Everybody can play a part to lend a hand during these trying times and we can always count on the extraordinary kind generosity of the public in supporting our efforts of providing any form of relief to the disadvantaged communities as well as our relentless frontliners who have been heroic in the face of unprecedented adversity. We are all in this together and let us all stay strong together and be there for each other as #KitaJagaKita.”

“While the pandemic has been difficult for most Malaysians, there are communities who are more adversely impacted by the pandemic than the others, especially the B40 communities. In acknowledgement of this, it is more critical than ever before for us to shore up our support and deliver the necessary aid to them, not forgetting the frontline workers as well for their resilience, compassion and gallant efforts. At 7-Eleven Malaysia, we want to ensure that no one is left behind in these challenging and unprecedented times,” Lee added.