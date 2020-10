UTAR and Public Bank Berhad (PBB) are preparing for collaborations that will bring numerous benefits to the UTAR community in the near future. This was announced at a meeting which took place in UTAR Sungai Long Campus on Oct 1.

“We want to lend a hand to the students by equipping them with skills even before their graduation. We also wish to bring in experienced people to provide insights to the students,” said PBB deputy CEO Datuk Chang Kat Kiam.

One of the possible collaborations discussed was an industrial attachment opportunity at Public Bank Berhad. Unlike any other internship programmes, PBB’s internship programme provides structured learning alongside job attachment.

“To optimise our learning sessions, which nowadays are conducted online, we always have at least two persons in charge at one time. During the session, lectures and fun activities are held to ensure full involvement and attention from participants,” said PBB senior general manager of knowledge and learning centre Koay Seok Khim. With PBB’s prominent position in Malaysia’s banking industry, the internship programme seeks to not only nourish skills and knowledge, but also increase the employability of graduates.

While preparing candidates to join the PBB family, PBB also plans to offer career counselling to the students to provide a better understanding of the expectation and preparation that they should have prior to starting their career in PBB.

This counselling service will be offered to undergraduates and postgraduates alike.