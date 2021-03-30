Lights off at Sungei Way brewery

HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) switched off non-essential lights at its Sungei Way brewery during Earth Hour 2021, symbolising the company’s commitment towards protecting the planet through its Brewing a Better World sustainability strategy.

The brewer of international brands including Heineken, Guinness, Tiger, Anchor, and Apple Fox Cider, has made significant strides in its sustainability journey. Since 2014, HEINEKEN Malaysia has cut carbon emissions in production by 15.2%, reduced electricity consumption by 10%, decreased thermal energy consumption by 21%, and increased usage of renewable biogas by 90%. Additionally, the brewer has practiced zero waste to landfill since 2017, ensuring all by-product waste from production are recycled.

Commenting on the Earth Hour 2021 initiative, Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia said, “Switching off our lights for one hour is a symbolic act, but one that carries an important meaning. It is a reminder for all of us at HEINEKEN Malaysia to put sustainability at the core of everything we do.

“We take pride in the work that has been done to protect water resources, cut emissions, recycle waste, and source sustainably. As a responsible and progressive brewer, we are guided by our purpose to brew a sustainable future for our people, planet and business.”