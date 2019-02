THE launch of the LittleLives two-way communications app in Malaysia will make it easier for parents and teachers to connect and discuss the progress of their children’s activities at school and daycare.

LittleLives first launched the app in Singapore which is now used by over 1,000 schools in six countries. The launch of the app here will especially help working parents and teachers log the growth, education and development of children.

LittleLives chief strategy officer Arjuna Raj said teachers can also save time on paperwork through the LittleLives app and focus more of their attention on supporting the child’s growth.

While Counseling Psychologist at The Mind, Rozy Khalid said parental involvement is critical in a child’s development.

“Validation from a parental figure is significant in building your child’s confidence, self-competency and self-identity. Research shows that engaging both parents and teachers is also crucial in a child’s early literacy acquisition, social skills, school readiness and other considerations.

“It is therefore a mistake to place the full responsibility of education on your child’s teacher – there should be equal importance between home and school,” said Rozy.

Centre Director of Kool Kidz Malaysia, Aqilah Che Azizuddin said it is vital for parents and teachers to work together more closely to monitor, and encourage, a child’s progress.

“The home-and-school partnership is a key step that is transforming pre-school education. While schools are always aware that the home environment is essential to a child’s development, there needs to be more direct collaboration between teachers and parents, in order for children to feel secure,” she said.