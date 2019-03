FIRST City University College added another feather to their cap when a team from the institution won US$10,000 in the Salon Centre for Media Excellence Interior Architecture Competition.

Team Vanguard were among six architectural and interior design teams from three Malaysian universities who were invited to submit entries for the design of the interior concept of the Salon Centre, a project developed by Salon Films (H.K.) Ltd. of Hong Kong.

Chairman of Salon Films, Wang Cheung Yue, presented the mock cheque to the winning team during the prize giving ceremony at the Shangri-La hotel on March 26, 2019.

“We wanted to give a chance for the youth of Malaysia to show what they’re capable of achieving,” he said during his opening remarks at the ceremony.

Wang added that the competition offered the Malaysian students an opportunity to indirectly participate in the building up of a strategic centre for the new Asian digital media and content business.

The six teams were from First City University College, KDU Penang and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Vanguard’s director, Preston Tew, said the team studied Salon as a company in terms of its objectives and aspirations, which was incorporated into the design for the upcoming Salon Centre for Media Excellence, located in Jalan Gurney, Kuala Lumpur.

The other members of the team are Marcus Chang, Project Manager; Alexis Phang, Marketing; Soh Zu Xin, Designer; Sherlyn Loo, Designer; and Sing Luan, Human Resources.

Once the building is completed, it will serve as a centre to promote new media and to provide a space for the development of the film industry in Malaysia.

Established in 1959, Salon Films is a Hong Kong-based professional filmmaking servicing company and a creative video agency, which is also recognised as a prominent film production company in Asia.