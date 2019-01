MALAYSIA’S fashion industry has reached new heights with the introduction of Cozmic Lab, a new innovative platform by LOL, a leading home-grown apparel brand.

Cozmic Lab is the result of a unique collaboration between LOL and Brother International, one of the world’s most renowned brands in printing and imaging technology. Moving beyond ready-to-wear apparel, Cozmic Lab offers customers an exciting, cost-efficient and environmental friendly avenue to co-create or customise their own apparel.

Utilising digital technology, customers are able to select the apparel’s design, quality, quantity, type and location to collect the final product. Furthermore, budding entrepreneurs are also invited to create their very own fashion products by leveraging on Cozmic Lab.

Joey Chong Yan Kit, CEO of Super Gem Resources Sdn Bhd, the company behind the LOL brand, said the collaboration with Brother International has enabled the company to bring this unique blend of fashion and technology to LOL fans.

“Blending fashion and technology is a global trend and being a fashion-forward brand, LOL believes that Cosmic Lab is a powerful way for us to connect to our customers and engage them through a distinct, innovative and customisable way to shop and experience our brand.

“As Malaysia moves forward towards embracing Industry 4.0 as well as the digital economy, LOL is thrilled to be at the forefront of a platform that is rich in e-commerce, data analytics and Immersive Experience potential. Cozmic Lab is also revolutionising the way fashion retail brands do business; we are inviting other entrepreneurs to utilise the platform to create their very own range of products,” Chong added.

Itsuo Segawa, Country Head of Brother International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, said the unique platform allows customers to curate their own apparel with Cozmic Lab.

“We are always focused on providing hassle-free, easy and cost-efficient imaging and printing solutions to customers, and this collaboration is an example of how we can achieve our goals.”

Cozmic Lab is now available at the LOL store in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, and will be opening at LOL stores in Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity, Berjaya Times Square and Paradigm Mall in Johor Bahru.