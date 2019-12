BONUSLINK has announced its third and final Grand Prize winner of the Win 3 BMW X3 Contest at a special prize giving ceremony held at Shell Lambir Petrol Service, Jalan Miri-Bintulu in Miri, Sarawak.

The Grand Prize winner, Zaliza Amin, 29, drove home a BMW X3 xDrive 30i Luxury. “Swiping the BonusLink Card is part of my regular routine when pumping at Shell but winning a BMW is so unbelievable! I never imagined this was possible. In fact, it took me a while to agree to the prize! I am thankful and overjoyed. Thank you BonusLink and Shell for the experience,” she said.

The Win 3 BMW X3 contest was held from Sept 23 to Nov 24 to reward members for swiping their BonusLink Card at Shell. To participate, members were required to swipe and spend RM40 (cumulative within the day) to stand a chance to win one of the 3 BMW X3 or 300 Shell Vouchers worth RM300 each.

BonusLink CEO Melvin Ooi said, “The Win 3 BMW X3 contest was a true success as we experienced an increase of BonusLink Card swipes at Shell. This final prize giving ceremony is extra special which is why we decided to fly over to Miri to meet our lucky winner and celebrate her and the Shell station where the winning swipe was made! This campaign is the last big one for 2019, but just over the last few weeks, we’ve also had many great campaigns such as the 10X Points at Shell from Dec 4-6 and 12.12 recently. 2020 looks bright and we’ve got many exciting plans in store for the New Year.”

Managing director of Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd Shairan Huzani Husain said, “Through our partnership with BonusLink, we strengthen our commitment to reward customers for their loyalty, ensuring they get extra value and can go on their journeys after making a stop at Shell,” he added.