LULU GROUP, one of the largest retailers in the Middle and North Africa (MENA) region has further consolidated its presence in the Far East by opening its third hypermarket in Setia City Mall, Selangor.

The massive 150,000 sq ft store covers three floors and offers customers a pleasing environment to shop for the widest range of quality and value-for-money products from around the world.

A major highlight of the new store is its exclusive store-in-store that offers an extensive imported line of gluten-free, organic, sugar-free, no additives and other specialty food.

Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group said, “We are glad to open another beautiful store that will offer our loyal patrons living in Shah Alam and its adjoining neighbourhoods a more convenient, shopping experience.

“We plan to open another five hypermarkets in different parts of Malaysia by the end of 2022.”