THE newest 174th global Lulu store, Lulu Hypermarket in 1 Shamelin Mall, Cheras, saw the launch of the “Food Carnival” promotion that takes place from July 19 to 31, 2019. The carnival seeks to introduce customers to the variety of food available in the “Hot Food” section of the store.

Throughout the 13 days of the event, Lulu customers will be able to enjoy great offers on various ready-to-eat and food-related items that fall under the promotion. These will range from local to Arabic cuisine, along with desserts, cookies and beverages.

Furthermore, in conjunction with the launch of the carnival promotion, a giant cake was cut on July 19, and to close the event on July 31, a giant pizza will be cut at Lulu’s CapSquare in Kuala Lumpur.

There will also be activities to partake in, such as the Briyani Contest, Recipe Contest, cake decoration, colouring for kids and more.

After the inauguration, Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh and other guests were led on a guided tour through the hypermarket’s dedicated sections for grocery, fashion garments, electronics, IT, stationery and luggage among others.

Other on-going promotions include the Dream Drive Contest from May 1 to Sept 1, where those who spend RM75 and above in a single receipt from Lulu Hypermarket & Department Store during the promotion period will be eligible for a lucky draw coupon.

Fabulous prizes including two Proton X70, an Apple iPhone 7+, a UHD LED TV and a Lulu gift voucher are up for grabs.

The first batch of winners were announced on July 5 and the second batch will be announced on Sept 6. Refer to Lulu’s Facebook promotional posts, in-house posters and customer service for details on the terms and conditions.

Shoppers can also enjoy great savings at unbeatable prices with up to 70% discounts. The in-house sale will end on July 31, 2019.