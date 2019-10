WITH more than 250,000 lucky draw coupons collected from their customers, Lulu Hypermarket and Department Store eventually settled on two lucky customers for the grand prizes; Khairul Hilmi and Roslee Misman who both walked away with a brand new Proton X70 each.

After the success of a similar contest last year, this year’s “Dream & Drive Shop & Win Contest” that ran from May 1 to Sept 1 featured not only the aforementioned cars but also other attractive prizes, such as six Apple iPhone 7Plus, six Toshiba 49” UHD TVs and Lulu vouchers for 100 winners.

For the contest, customers had to spend RM50 and above in a single receipt from either one of Lulu Hypermarket & Department Store’s two outlets during the promotion period to receive the lucky draw coupon.

The two Lulu stores in Malaysia are part of a global network of 177 stores spread across the Gulf Cooperation Council and Southeast Asia. The first Lulu Hypermarket and Department Store in Malaysia began operating on June 25 three years ago at Capital Square, Kuala Lumpur, while the second outlet was opened last July in 1 Shamelin Mall.

Further expansion of stores will see the opening of Lulu Setia City Mall in the first quarter of 2020, one in Bangi Gateway Bachang, Malacca and Johor Baru in the middle of 2020.

Ultimately, the plan is to have ten stores throughout Malaysia in the next five years.