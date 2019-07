LULU Group, one of the largest retail operators in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region has further consolidated its presence in the region with the opening of its second hypermarket here at 1 Shamelin Mall in Cheras.

The sprawling 80,000 square feet hypermarket is also Lulu’s 174th globally. It has been designed using the latest retail space concepts and modern technology for ease of shopping.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution officiated at the opening of the new outlet on July 1, 2018. Also present was Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali MA and top Lulu officials.

The hypermarket has dedicated sections for grocery, dairy products, fish and seafood, fruit and vegetables, meat and poultry, dry goods, fashion garments, electronics, IT, stationery, sports, footwear, and luggage among others.

A major highlight of the newly opened store is that it has an exclusive store-in-store for all “free from” food range that offers an extensive imported line of gluten-free, organic, sugar free, no-additives, no-preservatives and other specialty food from around the world.

Yusuff Ali said the company is committed to launching four new hypermarkets in different parts of Malaysia before the end of 2020. He said this includes projects in Setia City Mall, Bangi Gateway, Bachang (Malacca) and Johor Baru.

He further added that the company is also exploring other markets in Malaysia and expects to create more than 5,000 job opportunities for the Malaysian workforce. Lulu Malaysia currently employs more than 300 Malaysians in their two hypermarkets.

“Lulu Hypermarkets support local small and medium enterprises (SME) to grow together by providing selling space inside our hypermarkets which will be a good platform for local companies to expand their business and also export their products to the Gulf countries. Presently, there are more than 100 local SME companies registered with Lulu Malaysia.

“In 2018, we exported Malaysian products such as fruits, vegetables, footwear, SME products, food and furniture worth US$10 million to our hypermarkets around the world and in 2019 we expect this to grow to US$ 15 million,” he added.

Lulu Malaysia’s regional director Asif Moidu, said all of Lulu Malaysia’s equipment and fittings are made by local Malaysian companies. He added that these fixtures and equipment is also exported to the Middle East.