MAGNUM 4D has introduced a brand-new shop experience at their Genting Highlands outlet, just in time for the Christmas crowds.

Amidst a cool, refreshing environment, the newly refurbished outlet sports bright lighting, rows of large TV displays, ergonomically-designed writing counters, and a tablet-based ticket checker. Looking up, yellow leaf-shaped LEDs adorn a dark shaded ceiling, making visitors feel as if they have stepped into an artistic planetarium.

“We took inspiration from Genting’s SkyAvenue, especially the Roof Top High Line area where it’s classy and modern without overwhelming your senses,” said Magnum’s general manager and chief marketing officer Seah Kok Leong.

“Genting has done a great job transforming the mountaintop experience for visitors, and we at Magnum felt that it’s also time for us to completely refresh our Genting outlet customers’ experience.”

Magnum’s Genting sales respresentative, Anna Wong, said she is excited about the changes. “We serve lots of casual players wanting to try their luck at the big Jackpot while they’re in Genting,” she said, “Since the new look, many come to play an RM2 Jackpot ticket for fun. There was a 12 million Jackpot winner in another just-renovated Magnum shop, so maybe the luck will come to one of our customers next.”

Magnum celebrated its 50th Anniversary last year with a whole new brand direction and a customer-centric vision for the company. Magnum and its outlet partners have invested significantly in uplifting its store fronts to improve the overall brand image and in-store experience.

Among its initiatives to appeal to the next generation of customers, Magnum launched Magnum Life, a new game where the Grand Prize winner receives RM1,000 from Magnum every single day for the next 20 years of their life. There have been three Grand Prize winners to date, the latest winner said “To be able to see my bank account increase by RM1,000 every day for the next 20 years is a dream come true! I will definitely look forward to check my bank account daily now.” He also said with the unique way Magnum Life winnings are being paid out, he is able to literally plan his spend more wisely.

Commenting on Magnum’s new direction, Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Lawrence Lim Swee Lin said the new strategy is to appeal to the younger generation of players while retaining the loyalty of Magnum’s existing customers without losing the core values of what Magnum represents.

He thanked Magnum’s customers for their unwavering loyalty and support of Magnum’s customers, extensive network of business associates and sales partners throughout the country, while also praising the dedication of its workforce in delivering Magnum’s vision to its customers and the communities they serve.

MagnumCares, the CSR arm of Magnum, champions the underserved communities through consistent outreach and speedy action in bringing care and comfort to those in need.

Magnum plans to push further innovation to enhance the experience of today’s new generation of customers. “With our strong track record of industry-changing games innovation, we are confident that Magnum will continue to deliver value to all stakeholders and customers,” added Lim.

Visitors can find the Magnum Genting outlet next to OldTown White Coffee, which is opposite the Theme Park Hotel and Arena of Stars.