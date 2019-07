SEVENTY children from four different orphanages in the Klang Valley were recently invited to a Hari Raya celebration with Selangor state assemblywoman Michelle Ng.

Jointly organised by the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) – Selangor Chapter and the KIWANIS Club of Bukit Kiara (KCBK), both the children and invited guests came in colourful costumes representing the different races in Malaysia.

Chairman of MAH’s Selangor chapter Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng, said that the organisation has collaborated with KCBK in efforts to make the less fortunate members of society feel appreciated.

“As an organisation that cares, we’ve been very active in reaching out to the society. For more than a decade, MAH’s Selangor chapter has raised funds for several charitable organisations. Not only that, we’ve brought the least fortunate to our member hotels to treat them during festive occassions,” said Heng.

Meanwhile, KCBK president Loke Kah Peng said that the society will continue working with MAH’s Selangor chapter in reaching out to more people.

“KCBK is part of KIWANIS International. Our goal is to serve the children and to give them a fair opportunity to be groomed as future leaders for Malaysia,” said Loke.

In the past, KCBK has aided the paediatric ward of Institut Jantung Negara to help children diagnosed with various heart diseases, supported the Orang Asli Community to help provide clean water for consumption, attended to the needs of various orphanages and senior citizen homes, in addition to being part of KIWANIS International and UNICEF’s ‘Project ELIMINATE’ which funds the immunisation for women against Maternal Neonatal Tetanus disease.

At the event, the children and guests celebrated the occasion by feasting on scrumptious Malaysian cuisine, and were entertained by a clown performance and magic show. The young ones also received duit raya and goodie bags sponsored by The Top Penang.