Making claims just got easier

BERJAYA SOMPO INSURANCE BERHAD (Berjaya Sompo) has introduced Sompo ESi-Motor Claim to ease the claim process for its customers who are involved in minor accidents.

Under this new initiative, policyholders (current and new) will receive a direct payment when they make a claim for minor accidents, and now have the option to repair their vehicle at their preferred car workshops, instead of being limited to choosing from among Berjaya Sompo’s panel workshops.

However, the repair cost should not be more than RM5,000, and the vehicle must be in drivable condition.

To make a Sompo ESi-Motor claim, policyholders do not need to submit a claims form but will still need to make a police report, drive to any Berjaya Sompo branches (except Petaling Jaya) for inspection, and submit the relevant documents such as identification card and driving licence.

If terms and conditions are met, the claim application will be approved within an hour, and payment will be credited directly to policyholders’ bank account within 24 hours. This Sompo ESi-Motor claim will speed up the claims process to within a day, where traditionally it usually takes a longer time to process.

Berjaya Sompo is constantly seeking new ways to serve customers better by offering a simplified way of making claims, and Sompo ESi Motor claim is one step forward in enhancing customer experience.

To find out more, visit www.berjayasompo.com.my. Terms and conditions apply.