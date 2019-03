A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was singed recently, where Sunway Medical Centre (SunMed) and Sunway University agreed to establish a series of jointly-collaborated Continuous Medical Education (CME) seminars, with the University of Cambridge and the Royal College of Physicians, London (RCP). Present to sign the agreement were top brass personnel representing the establishments, as well as the Health Minister YB Datuk Seri Dr. Haji Dzulkefly. Formalities were carried out during the 3rd Cambridge-Oxford-Sunway Biomedical Symposium, which brought together leading experts in the field of diabetic research to share and discuss issues and advances in research.

The objective of these CME seminars, which will cover clinical care, research and education, is to further enhance and support SunMed in its ambition in becoming one of few private teaching hospitals in Malaysia. SunMed’s appointed, as the University of Cambridge’s first regional site partner for clinical research, also helps reinforce its influence and credibility.

In his speech, Dzulkefly commended the collaboration between the esteemed institutions and said that it is knowledge sharing partnerships like these which the country needs in tackling diseases, like the alarming increase of diabetes in Malaysia. “It is timely and welcome that the Sunway Group is collaborating with esteemed institutions such as Cambridge and Oxford to bring to the forefront advances in diabetes research, techniques and therapies and how these are being extended to patient care.”

Said Founder and Chairman of Sunway Group, Chancellor of Sunway University and Founding Trustee of the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation Tan Sri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah AO: “At Sunway, we are passionate about education and health care. We are committed to raising the standards of excellence in both these sectors in Malaysia and the region. Our efforts in this sphere reflect the Sunway Group’s commitment to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, SDG 3 – the universal goal of good health and well-being for all.”

To kick-off the first of the Royal College of Physicians-Sunway-Cambridge Medical Seminars, a one-day programme has been developed. It will be held on April 28 at the Sunway Medical Centre. The programme will gather world-renowned specialists to discuss the latest trends and developments in acute/general medicine. Plenary lectures and breakout-workshops will address topics that include infectious disease, geriatrics, dermatology and respiratory medicine. All doctors of general practice and specialists as well as medical students are encouraged to attend.