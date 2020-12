BASE DIGITAL PRODUCTION SDN BHD (Base Digital Production) announced that its team of homegrown talents produced visual effects for The Mandalorian TV series and the ending episode of the Star Wars trilogy.

This engagement was made possible because of the continuous support from the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS). Malaysia is now gaining recognition as a preferred destination for film production and post-production activities by filmmakers worldwide.

Shakib Ahmad Shakir (above), Deputy Secretary-General, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), highlighted that “amidst this pandemic, it is of paramount importance to KKMM that business sustainability and employment is secured.”

He added: “The FIMI incentive has substantially aided in keeping businesses afloat and retaining steady employment, especially in the digital business industry, such as the visual effects and animation sector. The ministry also emphasises the training and upskilling of Malaysian talents to ensure they are well equipped and proficient in this digital era.

“I am confident that with the commitment and inspiring outcomes of Base Digital Production, we are on the pathway of shaping a viable future for Malaysia’s digital industry with world-class talents.”

The recent premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ caught the attention of many Malaysians after learning that the US$100 million (RM410 million) TV series received financial support from FINAS under the Film In Malaysia Incentive (FIMI).

Through FIMI, the Malaysian government awards international production studios with a 30% subsidy for all expenditures made in Malaysia, be it for filming or post-production activities.

By doing so, the Malaysian government has allowed for the cost of production to be competitively comparable with neighbouring countries while producing exceptional visual effects and providing Malaysian talents with the opportunity to work on Hollywood films.

A total of 78 artists in Malaysia produced a portion of the visual effects for Season 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian TV series with Qualifying Malaysian Production Expenditure (QMPE) of US$1.5 million (RM6.15 million).

Meanwhile, a total of 70 artists produced a portion of the visual effects for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) with a QMPE of US$700,000 (RM2.87 million).