AS a lucky Malaysian drove home a Proton X70, two others took home RM38,000 in cash each as a result of supporting local products during Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day.

Ashwin Radha Nathan emerged as the lucky grand prize winner of the “Menang Menang Menang” campaign that was spearheaded by Yee Lee Corporation Bhd long with Aurizn Malaysia’s initiative to encourage Malaysians to love and support Malaysian brands and products. This collaboration is the first of its kind between a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company and an automotive media.

Coinciding with the 62nd anniversary of Merdeka Day on Aug 31 as well as Malaysia Day after that, the campaign aimed to encourage Malaysians to support local products whilst cultivating a patriotic spirit.

“Yee Lee has been in business for more than 50 years, having been established in 1968, when Malaysia was just formed. We lived through the ups and downs of this country, we have grown and prospered together with it, and we are proudly Malaysian,” said Yee Lee Corporation Group managing director Lim Ee Young.

In keeping with the patriotic theme of the campaign, the Proton X70 Premium was selected to headline the campaign as the grand prize.

The “Menang Menang Menang” campaign flagged off on Aug 1 with 12 brands from Yee Lee entering “Evo Enduro 2019” with its own “racing teams”. The 12 teams consisted of local brands, each boasting a beautiful car liveried with their branding being proudly carried from Kuala Lumpur to the streets of Thailand.

In addition to the grand prize winner, two other lucky Malaysians pocketed RM38,000 in cash each as first prize winners of the campaign. They were followed by a further 10 second prize winners who won RM8,000 in cash each. Other prizes included 3-day-2-night holiday packages and RM2,000 for 10 third prize winners and product hampers for 100 special prize winners.