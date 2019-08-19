Marrybrown and Caltex join forces for first outlet in Rawang

HOMEGROWN fast-food chain Marrybrown has opened its first outlet in Rawang at Caltex Sungai Choh.

“We are very proud to collaborate with Caltex Malaysia to open Marrybrown‘s first outlet in Rawang, Selangor. Together, we hope to give our customers the best experiences where they can come to refuel their vehicles while enjoying a wonderful meal with family and friends at Marrybrown,” said its CEO Datuk Joshua Liew.

Chevron Malaysia Ltd’s chairman Shahid Ahmed said the collaboration ultimately aims to provide the people of Rawang with a hassle-free option through top quality services by both brands.

“Here at Caltex, it has always been our utmost priority to put people first, be it our employees, customers or the community. It is such an honour to collaborate with a highly successful local brand that shares the same principles as us - in working towards empowering a community by providing great products with fast and friendly services. We hope that through this partnership, our heritage will continue to expand as we strive to give our customers the best experiences when it comes to convenience and comfort all in one place,” said Shahid.

While Liew said with the opening of the new Marrybrown outlet at Caltex Sungai Choh, food lovers will now get to enjoy Marrybrown‘s various specialty menu such as Marrybrown Crispy Chicken, Nasi Marrybrown, Mi Kari MB, Chicken Burger and many more as the outlet operates daily from 10am to 10pm.

“We are always looking for an opportunity to expand and share the great offerings of Marrybrown and we believe that Rawang is a great place to do so.

“In Q4 this year, we will be launching a few more outlets around Malaysia specifically in Johor and Klang Valley - expanding their presence to give more communities varieties of easy-to-get meals that will fulfill an experience which they can only obtain in Marrybrown. We hope our customers will continue to support us as we venture into this exciting chapter,” Liew added.