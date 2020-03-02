Massive cosmetics sale

A huge one-day online beauty sales will commence tomorrow on Mar 3 at Watsons online, where there will be savings of up to 50% in discounts, bundle deals and exclusive vouchers.

The 3.3 Super Skincare Day will be a massive skincare sale for widely favourite brands such as Hada Labo, Bio Essence, Simple, Nutox, Avene, Nano White, Olay, Biore, Curel & Pure Beauty and many more.

On top of the all-day say, there will be two hours long brand flash deals all happening on the same day.

Bursting with top deals like the brand-wide discounts and flash voucher promotions, Watsons’ members will get to enjoy an extra 10% savings on skincare products!

It is also a great time to stock up on beauty essentials on sale for lower than their normal price. When you purchase RM150 and above, you will take home limited quantity mystery gift and Beauty Pack Vouchers from popular brands to pamper yourself worth more than RM660

Customers that pay with the Boost app wil enjoy 20% cashback with no minimum spend upon checking out the website during the one-day mega sale. Another activity is the Spin & Win game where up to RM43,000 worth of brand prizes.

“Offering value-for-money for shoppers is what we aim for at Watsons. Watsons is known for giving unrivalled best deals which is why we retain our position as the leading retail beauty and healthcare brand in Malaysia,” said Watsons Malaysia Managing Director Caryn Loh.

“Skincare products are with high demand items in our physical and online stores. Thus, why we are giving our shoppers a big treat for their unwavering loyalty in a massive one day sale on all their favourite skincare items”.

Products bought online will be delivered to buyers for free with a minimum spending of RM120. Alternatively, the Click & Collect Express service will get the item to customers in four hours from the latter’s nearest preferred Watsons store.

Watsons’ online shop can be accessed at www.watsons.com.my or through the Watsons mobile app.

For more information, follow Watsons Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.