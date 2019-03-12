Maybank celebrates women artists

MAYBANK celebrated International Women’s Day 2019 with the launch of ‘RRRWARRR!!!: Maybank’s Emerging Women Artists Show 2019’ art exhibition. The exhibition fields 34 emerging and aspiring women artists from all over the country, showcasing their artworks in efforts to raise awareness on the sacrifices, achievements and contributions of women.

Running for the second consecutive year, the exhibition carries the global movement theme of #BalanceforBetter and continues to showcase artworks of various forms, dimensions and mediums. The artworks on display are up for sale with 20% of the proceeds to be channelled to various charitable organisations by the participating women artists.

The art exhibition was launched by Maybank’s group chief human capital officer Nora Manaf, Maybank Foundation’s board of trustees member Datuk V. Danapalan and Maybank Foundation’s CEO Shahril Azuar Jimin.

“The exhibition is aimed at raising awareness amongst the general public to respect and appreciate the role of women in every aspect of society. We are extremely honoured to be in the presence of powerful individuals who have come forward to express their views through amazing work of art depicting the daily lives of women,” said Shahril.

He added that Maybank remains committed in playing a part in championing women first initiatives by creating a platform like Balai Seni Maybank.

“It is our intention to support the development of women artists, continuously grow the local art scene and to create a long lasting positive impact in the communities we operate in – aligned to our mission of humanising financial services.”

The ‘RRRWARRR!!!: Maybank’s Emerging Women Artists Show 2019’ is the first exhibition of the year under the Maybank Foundation Balai Seni Arts Series 2019. It will run from March 8 to 23 and is open to the public from 10am to 5pm (Monday-Friday) and 11am to 4pm (Saturday). Admission to Balai Seni Maybank which is on the first floor of Menara Maybank, is free.