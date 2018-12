MAYBANK has been recognised as the 2018 ‘Best Malaysian Organisation’ by Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) through its Life At Work Awards 2018 programme.

The Awards were initiated with the purpose of recognising and celebrating organisations with progressive workplace strategies that demonstrate their commitment to the Diversity and Inclusion agenda, which have enabled their employees to achieve work-life integration and delivered positive business results.

In addition, Maybank Group President & CEO, Datuk Abdul Farid Alias was also honoured with the ‘CEO Champion for Malaysian Organisation’ under the same programme.

Abdul Farid was selected as the winner for his strong advocacy for creating a workplace in which every staff can personally and professionally thrive, as well as having championed initiatives that empower women in areas of leadership as well as economic enhancement.

Maybank Group Chief Human Capital Officer Nora Abd Manaf said as a responsible organisation, Maybank is committed in creating an inclusive environment to nurture people to achieve their best professionally and personally.

“Our focus is to continue upskilling our people with FutureReady knowledge and the best possible skills so that they can continue to remain relevant in this evolving environment.”

Separately, Maybank was recently also recognised as the top employer by the Malaysia’s 100 Leading Graduate Employer survey, Graduates’ Choice Award and the HR Excellence Awards 2018 (Malaysia and Singapore).

Maybank was awarded as the Number 1, most popular employer, among university students and graduates in Malaysia in the Malaysia’s 100 Leading Graduate Employer survey.

The bank was also ranked first in the Banking and Financial Services sector for the 8th consecutive year. Maybank is the first and only financial services organisation to be acknowledged as the number 1 in both categories since the inception of the Malaysia’s 100 Leading Graduate Employer Awards.

In addition to this, Maybank was honoured as the Grand Winner at the HR Excellence Awards 2018 in Malaysia, where the bank received Gold awards in eight categories: Graduate Recruitment and Development, Employer of the Year, Employer Branding, Women Empowerment Strategy, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Learning and Development and Corporate Wellness.

For the HR Excellence Awards 2018 in Singapore, Maybank clinched the Gold award in the Excellence in Graduate Recruitment and Development category.

The HR Excellence Awards 2018 held in Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong is Asia’s most respected awards recognising and celebrating excellence in strategy and execution.

The awards have celebrated organisations with proven track records of excelling in delivering organisational growth, alongside strategic human capital strategy. The Awards were judged by over 19 seasoned regional heads of HR from across Asia.