IT was an unforgettable experience for 100 special guests from House of Joy, Sunteck Handicapped Welfare Home and students of SJK(C) Chiao Nan as they celebrated Chinese New Year at Menara Maybank.

The special guests were all smiles as they received ang pows and goodie bags filled with food and essentials presented by Maybank chairman Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin, group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias and group chief human capital officer Nora Abdul Manaf.

Members of the Maybank board were also seen joining in to present oranges and ang pows to other guests who attended the event.

The event featured the Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance troupe which skilfully demonstrated their acrobatic Lion Dance acts and manoeuvres on high poles, leaving spectators thoroughly captivated.

A unique highlight at the celebration was the special performance by students from SJK (C) Chiao Nan, who captured the hearts of spectators with their skilful Che Ling Chinese Yo-Yo performance followed by a thundering Chinese drum performance by 22 students.

The excitement at the event continued with laughter and cheers as a grand ‘Yee Sang’ tossing ceremony was held to signify prosperity, good luck and health.

Prior to the event, the Group hosted a QRPay Chinese New Year sales carnival and a charity drive amongst its employees to donate food and other essential items such as flour, oil, rice, toiletries and clothes as gifts for the special guests during the festive season. In total, about RM52,000 worth of essential items were contributed.

“This effort also gave our employees a sense of personal involvement in adding to the Group’s contributions for our special guests, and we are grateful for their overwhelming support which is a reflection of their commitment to Maybank’s mission of humanising financial services,” said Nora.