IT was a joyous occasion as cheers and laughter filled the foyer of Menara Maybank where some 60 invited children from Rumah Victory and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Yesuvin Mahligai (YM) Selangor and Maybank staff got together to usher in the Christmas festivities.

The event began with a ‘Dress Up Your Gingerbread Man’ activity where the children were seen decorating their very own Gingerbread Man with colourful sugar icing. The activity was designed to stimulate the children’s inner creativity and infuse learning elements through fun activities.

Children and staff were then seen swaying to the harmonious Christmas Carols sung by the Maybank Christian Fellowship members with Christmas music performed by Maybank’s in-house band, Maystripes. Santa Claus was also seen spreading joy to the children, gifting them with candy canes. A special balloon artist was also present to showcase his talent in balloon making, surprising the children with specially-crafted balloon art of their choice.

The event was hosted by Maybank Group president & CEO, Datuk Abdul Farid Alias, members of the Board of Directors and senior management who presented cash gifts and goodie bags to the children.

Maybank Group chief human capital officer, Nora Manaf said, “Festivities such as Christmas serve as a reminder to all of us of the importance of giving and caring for one another. We are humbled but remain grateful for the opportunity to be able to spend quality time with children less privileged than us, and it continues to remind us of the importance of supporting the communities we serve in.

“We also believe that through these celebrations, we are helping to build greater unity and understanding among our communities, which is very much in line with our mission of humanising financial services.”

The highlight of the event was the Bank’s “Grant-a-Wish” initiative, in which Maybank had provided a platform for the special children to request for items they wished to have this Christmas – all of which had been fulfilled by Maybank employees. It was a joyous occasion for the employees of Maybank as they met their beneficiaries to hand them their ‘wish’ gifts.

One of the children, Simon, 14, from Rumah Victory said, “This is my second time coming to Maybank’s Christmas celebration and I was very excited today. I received many gifts last year during Maybank’s Christmas party, this year I asked for a basketball!”

Meanwhile, Jessica, 17, from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Yesuvin Mahligai said, “Maybank’s Christmas celebration last year was filled with exciting activities. I had just completed my SPM examinations and I’m so excited to celebrate with my sister who is here with me today.”

To close the celebration, Abdul Farid and members of the board and management distributed handmade cookies, which were specially sourced from, and made by the beneficiaries of Maybank’s R.I.S.E programme, the Group’s flagship economic empowerment programme that supports those from disadvantaged communities throughout the ASEAN region.