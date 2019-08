IN an effort to reward its loyal customers, MBSB Bank Bhd launched “The Journey 2.0” campaign on Aug 5.

The launch took place during the prize giving ceremony for last year’s “The Journey”. The second iteration began in June and will end in May next year.

The launch of The Journey 2.0 was graced by MBSB Bank president and CEO Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman.

Sharing his optimism about the campaign at the event, he said, “We are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our customers. With the introduction of ‘The Journey 2.0’, we hope to retain our loyal customers and at the same time engage potential customers.”

Meanwhile, MBSB Bank’s chief business officer Datuk Nor Azam M Taib said with the expansion of its product range in the first half of 2019, the bank has broadened its drawing pool for this campaign from four products to seven products. However, he said the eligibility for the campaign remains at having a minimum of two products.

“The products that are listed for customer’s ticket entitlement would be Personal Financing-i, Property Financing-i, Equipment Financing-i, Wealth Management products, CASA-i, Term Deposit-i, and M Journey Individual Online Banking,” said Nor Azam.

Lucky draws will be done periodically, with a total of three categories in The Journey 2.0 campaign, namely Mystery Prizes, Amazing Prizes, and Grand Prizes.

The top three grand prizes would be an option between an Umrah package for two or an all-inclusive trip for two to Egypt and Jordan, the Balkans, or Dubai. Other prizes for The Journey 2.0 includes smart phones, digital camera, gold bullions as well as cash prizes.