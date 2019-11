THE Malaysian Digital Association (MDA) has appointed SimilarWeb as the first-ever “Measurement Partner for Market Insight” to provide reliable and holistic industry standards and e-appointed Comscore as the “Measurement Partner for Audience Currency”.

Through the partnership, MDA hopes to help the industry to have a deeper understanding in “audience currency” and “market insight” to uncover growth opportunities and power better buying decisions in digital media.

According to MDA president Serm Teck Choon, a thorough pitching process to finalise the two partners entailed input from a Selection Committee of senior leaders from agencies, publishers and service providers, who are also MDA council members.

“With Comscore as our measurement partner, we provide a trusted “audience currency” to the industry for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. Meanwhile, SimilarWeb will give us multi-device granular insights to understand and track the digital market share of various brands and publishers,” said Serm, who is also CtrlShift’s Malaysia country head.

“As the industry continues to rapidly evolve and churn out so much datasets in such a complex ecosystem, the MDA realises that this is the right time to not only expand the endorsement beyond ‘audience currency’ but to also include ‘market insight’,” said Serm.

MDA’s Audit and Research Council co-chair, Yee Wing-Tak, who is also the head of mPlatform of GroupM, said: “In the complex world of digital marketing, we must have data that is insightful and addressable. Every decision has to be measurable and accountable for us to move our digital ambition forward. We are at a stage, where we are increasingly hungry for more data measurement sources and for this, we are pleased to have on-board, our measurement partners - Comscore and SimilarWeb.”

Comscore, which has extended their association with MDA for a fourth term, is eager to lend pioneering audience measurement expertise and independent reporting capabilities to MDA and the industry in general.

“We are thrilled to be re-appointed as the digital audience currency for the Malaysian market. This is a critical market for Comscore and we look forward to continuing to help companies improve their return on investment and make future decisions with confidence,” said Comscore’s Asia Pacific senior vice-president Kedar Gavane.

SimilarWeb, which serves small businesses and leading enterprises across 190 countries are equally pleased to be embarking on a partnership with the MDA to provide multi-device market intelligence to understand, track and grow digital market share.

“The MDA have taken the lead in the region by endorsing our solution for advanced business intelligence. As the industry matures, companies need to make decisions based on many more data points to ensure that strategies and execution are more efficient and effective,” said SimilarWeb Certified Partner, SEA general manager Carroll Kee.