Meet the iconic Mr Energizer

LOOKING for a partner with super strength, an upbeat outlook, quick wit, endless endurance and dedication to powering the next adventure or achievement, big or small? Look no further. Mr Energizer is your answer, and he’s more vibrant than ever.

Energizer has introduced the brand’s new global re-energised look in the Malaysian market. This includes new packaging, in-store displays, logo and advertising for its battery product lines, as well as an even more prominent role for Mr Energizer, the brand’s beloved charismatic character.

The new visual treatments, to be rolled out nationwide will provide a contemporary look with a lighter, brighter presentation and a helpful new approach, with distinct colours deployed to help consumers more easily and intuitively find the best product to suit their needs. Whether it’s the world’s longest-lasting Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA battery, a lithium coin battery or an Energizer Recharge rechargeable battery, the new packaging and colour schemes will help consumers quickly identify the right choice and be on their way.

Energizer Holdings Inc’s business director for Malaysia and Singapore Diane Lee said the company spent three years developing the new look to deliver an experience that’s both powerful and fun.

“They (consumers) told us they want bright, clear and helpful packaging that will stand out in a cluttered aisle. And we know they love Mr Energizer, so we’ve made sure consumers will get more of him and his larger-than-life personality everywhere, from in-store to our advertising.

“The Energizer brand has been trusted by Malaysians for more than 40 years. With a reenergised brand and more intuitive packaging to help consumers make the right choice every time, we are confident in growing our brand from strength to strength in Malaysia while maintaining the proven formulas that they have come to know and trust.”

The changes represent the first major update to the Energizer look since 2008, and will come to life across the entire Energizer portfolio, starting with batteries. The brand has also introduced its new Max Plus range to give consumers even more of the long lasting power they want.

Energizer has also embarked on a global partnership with Booking.com for the Energizer Holidays campaign. In Malaysia, customers will be able to redeem a RM95 rebate from Booking.com and be eligible for the ‘Win A Year Off’ global draw, where Malaysian residents stand a chance to win RM30,000 worth of Booking.com credits.

To participate, Malaysian residents aged 18 and above just need to purchase a new pack of Energizer batteries, battery chargers or flashlights and register their full name, email address and the barcode from the pack at https://www.energizerholidays.com/my/. In Malaysia, registration is open within the promotion period from July1, 2019 to Sept 30, 2019. Following this procedure, customers will receive an email at the address provided with a unique code/link, which will entitle them to a RM95 rebate for their next Booking.com accommodation costing at least RM300. Each Booking.com accountholder is entitled to only one rebate claim.

Registration on the campaign website will automatically entitle customers for an entry into the “Win A Year Off” global draw. The winner will be chosen randomly and announced on the campaign website. The prize will be delivered via a prepaid Mastercard loaded with RM30,000 issued to the winner, and is eligible for any accommodation of the winner’s choice on Booking.com.