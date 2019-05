LUXURY vehicle brand Mercedes-Benz has launched The Move - a signature fragrance for men of action.

The Move which was created by master perfumer Dominique Ropion, is exclusively available in SASA stores nationwide.

Ropion considers each of his creations to be an olfactory sculpture. He thus “molded” The Move to be a distinctive scent with an aromatic fougere of dynamic accents, The Move has layers of the acidulous fury of grapefruit, the spicy notes of cardamom and the fragrant tenderness of apple blossom.

The combination of geranium with an innovative salty marine accord brings out its full modernity, while tonka bean and balsam fir offer a unique, gourmet, sweet note very much in the here and now for a truly sensuous awakening.

Seeking a proper vessel that would contain The Move, Mercedes-Benz sought an organic, simple and pure shape with a futuristic element - A nomadic bottle with a spray cap was imagined for a fragrance that can be worn at any time of the day.

With its rounded lines, discreet star and intense blue tone, The Move is a lucky charm to never leave home without.