Berjaya Sompo Insurance Berhad (Berjaya Sompo) has launched the third and final installment of its thematic brand campaign, “Silent Guardians – The Final Mission” to emphasize the company’s full commitment to caring and protecting Malaysians through this historic time of the pandemic.

First launched in 2018, “Silent Guardians” is a unique take on storytelling about how Berjaya Sompo aims to foster closer relations with all its stakeholders, while leveraging on the brand’s Japanese heritage and history, from Japan to Malaysia for over 100 years.

Berjaya Sompo raised up its army of heroes as part of a three year brand-building theme from 2018 to 2020 via the use of Japanese warriors, ninja, samurai, sumo, karateka, and kendoka - protecting Malaysians every day, even without them realizing it.

While the previous campaigns featured storyline about typical day to day protections ranging from household matters to car troubles and travel woes, this latest campaign features Hafiz, the main protagonist along with his silent guardians responding to the pandemic and adjusting to the new normal while remaining positive and resilient, in his quest to “care freely” for his community and loved ones.

“Customer centricity has always been the driving force behind the brand. The pandemic amplified that focus for us and we recently launched multiple initiatives which included product enhancements, process digitisation and customer experience improvements to accelerate our mission and technological adoption. This latest Silent Guardians campaign encapsulates our on-going customer centric commitment as well as the spirit of care and protection that we value for our customers and all Malaysians,” said Berjaya Sompo CEO Tan Sek Kee.

“In 2017, a market research that we conducted revealed that Malaysians had low awareness of our brand, our Japanese heritage and our Malaysian expertise in insurance. As a result, Silent Guardians theme was born,” added Berjaya Sompo Deputy CEO Tsuyoshi Seto.

Berjaya Sompo called for a pitch in December 2019 to look for an integrated agency to bring the final mission of the Silent Guardians to life and appointed FCB Malaysia in March 2020 after a pitch presentation which included two other agencies. This appointment, however, coincided with the onset of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia which required the company to rethink its approach and strategy by bringing the brand authenticity and purpose to the forefront.

The “Silent Guardians – The Final Mission” campaign that runs from Aug 10 to Dec 20 will also feature two sales-driven tag-on promotions, scheduled for end of August for the first one, and November for the second one.

For more information, visit www.berjayasompo.com.my/silentguardians