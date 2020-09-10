MF3 shines at awards show

MF3 of Switzerland received the Best Brand Award in International Quality Health and Beauty Solutions at the world’s first e-branding awards 2020 in Putrajaya, Malaysia, recently.

MF3 is thrilled and humbled to be honoured as a winner at the No.1 Branding Awards in the industry. Receiving the coveted gold trophy for MF3 was Francis Chung, group chief operating officer of Nexgen Group, its parent company.

Chung, who was elated to receive the award for MF3, said: “The MF3 team has worked tirelessly in our total commitment to providing world-class health and beauty solutions. This award is a powerful testament and recognition of our effort and growth fuelled by the loyalty and trust of our partners and patrons. It is truly an honour.”

World President of The World Brands Foundation Dr. K.K. Johan and chairman Tan Sri Rainer Althoff presented the award at The BrandLaureate’s first ceremony, which was streamed live online on Aug 3.

“Receiving The BrandLaureate Award sums up your leadership strength, commitment and tenacity in building on the fundamentals of sustainability that allow you to overcome current headwinds,” Dr Johan said in a statement.

“The Award is also a testimony to the brand’s success that brings pride and inspiration to all your shareholders and stakeholders.

“Our sincere gratitude goes out to all our partners and patrons for your incredible support over the years.

“Words are not enough to convey our thankfulness for your continuous belief in us and our products – from our innovative supplement softgels to our latest hair treatment and skincare range.

“From all of us here at MF3, thank you always. Let’s keep evolving to be better and more successful together!”