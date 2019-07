HELD over a span of two days in Dataran Putrajaya, MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day 2019 attracted well over 50,000 participants who took part in a wide array of fun and educational activities, including a 3km and 5km run. The event also set into motion a nationwide activation tour covering six other locations.

Now entering its seventh consecutive year, MILO Malaysia’s largest breakfast event continues to highlight the importance of giving children the right start with a healthy breakfast to help them stay energised to take on the day. It helps to create awareness among parents that their children’s day is bigger than they realise. From rising early in the morning to catch the school bus and staying focused in the classroom, to staying back for extracurricular activities, attending extra classes, enjoying their favourite sports and doing their revision in the evening, a child’s day is filled to the brim.

“At Nestlé, we are playing our part to enable healthier and happier lives by promoting healthy, wholesome lifestyles. Making breakfast wholesome is in line with our purpose to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. We are delighted to continue MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day as an avenue for families to come together and learn the importance of a wholesome and balanced breakfast in providing the energy to carry the day, while encouraging an active lifestyle through the various physical activities during this event,” said Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad CEO Juan Aranols.

Nutrition remains at the heart of MILO, and to this end, it stays committed to providing healthy, nutritious offerings to its consumers. A well-loved breakfast staple for generations of Malaysians, MILO contains the natural goodness of milk, malt and cocoa, with essential vitamins and minerals that helps to release energy efficiently from consumed food.

In its continuous effort to foster healthy behaviour among its consumers, MILO partnered with the Malaysian Dietitians Association (MDA) for the MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day campaigns, with MDA offering body mass index (BMI) checks and “Ask A Dietitian” consultations on diet and disease-related matters to participants during the event.

Besides the fun runs, participants also took part in activities designed to keep them active including Zumba, arcade basketball, target football as well as a 3 vs 3 futsal tournament. To provide education on breakfast, Chef Muluk, was on hand to demonstrate creative ways for anyone, even children, to spruce up a healthy breakfast.

To offer wholesome, nutritious breakfast to as many families in Malaysia, MILO will also be continuing its partnership with the Food Aid Foundation. A portion of the proceeds raised from the MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day fun runs will go towards advancing Food Aid Foundation’s mission in bringing healthy breakfast options to the table for underprivileged households nationwide.

The MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day tour will continue in Penang, Kuantan, Batu Pahat, Kota Baru, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.