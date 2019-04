THE popular MILO Hidup Bola, annual futsal carnival is back for the 14th year running.

This year, about 600 children from 72 grassroots futsal teams are competing in two categories; under 12-years-old and under 16-years- old, for the state championship titles, and a shot at the national championship in June.

MILO has made grassroots sports development its mission for over 60 years in Malaysia. The event is among the programmes that MILO has introduced to keep Malaysians active, and spread positive values and lessons through sports.

“We recognise the importance of an active lifestyle in creating a healthy nation and the growing need to address a sedentary lifestyle that is prevalent among Malaysians, particularly adults,” said executive director of MILO and Milks Business Unit, Nestlé Products Sdn Bhd Kumaran Nowuram.

He said this led the brand to launch the MILO Aktif Negaraku movement last year, which

consolidates all of MILO’s sports programmes, including Hidup Bola, which has surpassed its target of reaching out to five million Malaysians in its first year.

“We are certainly proud of this achievement and building on it, this year, we will be introducing ‘Fuel. Train. Play’ - our concerted effort under MILO Aktif Negaraku to highlight the role of nutrition in fuelling our champions while continuing to provide them, the platform to train and compete,” he added.

Ramli Sanusi, who coaches one of the participating teams - CT Nur Nilam, said sports brings the children together., adding that he had coached some of them since they were only five-years-old.

“I wanted the kids to stay off the streets and encourage them to stay active through sports. This motivated me to introduce futsal to them 23 years ago. Over time, we started taking part in competitions, which led us to Milo Hidup Bola, when it was first launched.

“I am grateful to Milo Hidup Bola for showing them that there is more to sports than winning and that determination, teamwork, respect and humility are measures of a true champion,” said Ramli. The team will compete in the Melaka leg of the tournament on April 13, 2019.