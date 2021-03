EENIE, meenie, miney moe, catch a Monster by its toe! Mission Foods, everyone’s favourite tortilla wrap brand has just launched a range of fun-sized wraps just for kids. Smaller in size but monsterrific in taste, the all-new Mini Wraps is set to excite kids and parents alike with three great flavours and super fun illustrated monster packaging.

The three flavours – Tomato, Wholemeal and Original come in resealable packs of eight, to keep them fresher for longer. The smaller 5.75 inches wraps are simply perfect for little fingers.

Randall Tan, Brand Manager South Asia, Mission Foods said the new range is just the right size to fill little bellies. “Kids need the right nutrition to grow and it’s sometimes a challenge to get them to eat the right foods. At Mission Foods, we’re parents too, and making healthy food exciting is what we do best,” he said, adding that the wraps contain less sugar and are a source of dietary fibre. “We’ve made the wraps smaller because little people have little hands and little appetites. They are easier for kids to handle and hold, and is the perfect canvas for all their favourite foods,” he added.

The fun and colourful monster illustration on the packaging brings a sense of delight to mealtime. “When food is fun, it goes down much more easily as kids tend to eat with their eyes first. It’s a great way to add a sense of play and experimentation in getting them to make their own meals,” said Tan.