MOH receives RM550k worth of alcohol wipes from Alcosm

ALCOSM Pte Ltd, together with the president of Baby Product Association of Malaysia, Gwei Tze-Co, recently visited the Ministry of Health (MOH) to hand over RM550,000 worth of Alcosm 75% alcohol wipes in appreciation of the effort and commitment of medical frontliners to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

The contribution of 25,000 packs of 75% alcohol wipes will be distributed to hospital and government clinics nationwide to further protect the medical force.

“We introduced our 75% alcohol concentration wipes on March 31 and have received tremendous support from our Malaysian consumers so we want to give back by supporting the medical teams fighting Covid-19. We also heard of the PPE shortage and even though we are not in the business of personal protective gear, we would like to ensure that the medical force has personal hygiene protection as well.

“We reached out to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the idea was welcomed warmly. On behalf of the company, we would like to say thank you to the Minister, Director General of MOH, and the tireless staff and of course the daily heroes on the ground, the frontliners. Their efforts are highly appreciated and we hope Alcosm wipes will provide an additional layer of protection for them on the job,” shared Alcosm Pte Ltd co-founder and managing director Tai Zi Kang.