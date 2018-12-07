Mondi Mecja receives leadership personality award

MONDI Mecja, the Head of Commercial of Berjaya Hotels and Resorts received the Leadership Personality Award (Most Outstanding) at the Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards 2018-2020 last month.

The award was given in recognition of his outstanding leadership skills, which no doubt is significant in going above and beyond to maintain top-notch hospitality standards in Berjaya Hotels and Resorts’ properties.

Besides being an effective leader in the hospitality industry, Mecja is also passionate about giving back to the community with his involvement in Creating Shared Value; in which he embeds it firmly into all parts of his professional involvements as part of the intrinsic value of services and guest satisfaction.

HAPA (Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards) recognizes and rewards the key players of the hospitality industry at all levels and are as diverse as the industry it serves, with Personality awards dedicated to service excellence and leadership, to categories ranging from the best experiences to be had in travel, golf, spa, food and entertainment.

HAPA founder and chairman Jennifer Ong said the awards had been around for 16 years.

“There are about 130 nominees with 1,000 nomination categories and each category is assessed by two mystery judges,” she said.

Also present at the HAPA awards ceremony were Ben Irwan, Director of Operations for Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Mae Ho Seok Khen, the Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Berjaya Higher Education Sdn Bhd, Director of Berjaya College Sdn Bhd and Berjaya Global Professional Development Sdn Bhd and Faris Victor, Director of Operations for Berjaya Hotels and Resorts.