WITH the “new norm” setting in for Malaysians during this MCO period, Muslims in the country are now experiencing a very different Ramadan 2020 as they go about observing one of the holiest months in the year. With that in mind, Touch ‘n Go eWallet has kickstarted Ramadan 2.0.2.0 with #lebihbanyakekstra value.

Starting with a collaboration with ‘lebih’ leading food delivery companies, Touch ‘n Go eWallet offers ‘banyak’ cashback e-vouchers and ‘ekstra’ directory listing of the best Ramadan vendors in town. Ramadan is also made more meaningful as it offer options to do good and perform Zakat payments.

Through this partnership with like-minded partners like MBPJ, Beepit, DeliverEat, Go Eat, Hungry and Wonderfly, users can either order annual must-haves or try out our virtual version of Ramadan bazaar while aiding SMEs whose livelihoods have been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Touch ‘n Go eWallet, everything will always be #lebihbanyakekstra – a promise to the nation that our users are constantly having their needs solved, also rewarded with much more deals and in so many ways, with extra value.

For more information on the exclusive Touch ‘n Go eWallet Ramadan 2.0.2.0, visit its website www.tngdigital.com.my/lebihbanyakekstra, Facebook page www.facebook.com/touchngoewallet and

Instagram page at www.instagram.com/touchngoewallet/.

For businesses who wish to be listed, visit https://www.tngdigital.com.my/onlinebazaar-registration .