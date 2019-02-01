More fortune, luck and fantastic deals with Etika

IT is that time of the year again when Malaysians come together to celebrate the festive season with good food, great drinks and even better company. With the Lunar New Year just around the corner, Etika Sdn Bhd (Etika) wants you to start your new year in the best way possible by bringing plenty of deals that are too good to miss!

This year’s deals will include many auspicious elements to further enhance the new year mood. Etika’s colourful product range is sure to project the “ONG” factor along with great flavour.

With plenty of treats and deals to go around, Malaysians can share these excellent deals with friends and family, further strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories.

Etika Sdn Bhd’s vice-president of Marketing Santharuban T. Sundaram said the company is offering so many fantastic deals to choose from to make the festive season more memorable for Malaysians.

“We hope that these promotions will bring Malaysians plenty of good luck and great vibes as they spend this auspicious festival with family and friends,” he said.

STAY GOLD!

The colour gold is considered to be a highly prized colour during Chinese New Year. It is a symbol of wealth and riches, and to some believers, may help ward off any bad luck as well. In line with the celebrations and for the first time ever, Pepsi has unveiled their Pepsi Gold cans, so grab these Pepsi Gold cans fast as they are only available while stocks last in Peninsular Malaysia hypermarkets and supermarkets!

ONG GUARANTEED UP TO RM888 IN EVERY CARTON!

Turn it “ONG” by the power of 8 this Chinese New Year with Boost, Malaysia’s rewarding lifestyle e-wallet. Everyone is guaranteed “ONG” of up to RM888 which can be credited into their Boost e-wallets with every purchase of a special edition carton of 320ml can of Pepsi, 7UP, Revive Isotonic or Kickapoo. This promotion is valid at participating hypermarket chains across Peninsular Malaysia only, so hurry and grab your “ONG” while stocks last!

As Etika strives to provide consumers with more value-added deals, there are more promotions offered through exclusive partners to further extend the trail of happiness and good fortune this new year to more Malaysians.

TESCO

From Jan 5 to Feb 4, there will be 10 lucky winners each day and they stand a chance to win RM118 in cash prizes. All they need to do is purchase a minimum of any two cartons (can 320ml x 24) of Pepsi Regular, 7UP or Kickapoo in a single receipt. Answer a simple question and send the answer via WhatsApp to 012-888 8888 along with their details, and a clear photo of the original receipt as proof of purchase.

AEON Big

Get one free pack of Tropicana Twister Orange 200ml x 6 with every purchase of two cartons (can 320ml x 24) of Pepsi Regular, Revive Isotonic, 7UP or Kickapoo.

Giant

Get one free bottle of 7UP 1.5L with every purchase of one carton (can 320ml x 24) of Pepsi Regular, Revive Isotonic, 7UP or Kickapoo.

Econsave and TF Value

Get one free pack of Tropicana Twister Lychee 200ml x 6 with every purchase of two cartons (can 320ml x 24) of Pepsi Regular, Revive Isotonic, 7UP, or Kickapoo.

The deals don’t stop there. own a limited edition specially designed chopsticks to toss your Yee Sang with. Available from Jan 19 to Feb 4, 2019, these fancy chopsticks can be obtained at outlets in Peninsular Malaysia, including Segi Cash & Carry Sdn Bhd, C-mart, Sunshine and NSK Group, and Boulevard, Servay, Bataras, Emart, Everwin and Everrise in East Malaysia, with the purchase of any two cartons (can 320ml x 24) of Pepsi, Revive Isotonic, 7UP, Kickapoo, Mountain Dew or MUG Sarsaparilla.

This exciting deal is available while stocks last. Your Yee Sang tossing photos and videos will now look even better on your social feeds with these pair of stunning chopsticks.

So, get busy shopping this festive season and stock-up on your favourite carbonated soft drinks, be it Pepsi, 7UP, Revive Isotonic, or Kickapoo.

For more information on the contests and promotions, please visit http://www.etikaholdings.com/contest-and-promotions.