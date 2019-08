MORINAGA Chil-kid won the Readers’ Choice award for Best Nutrition Milk following a survey by motherhood magazine BabyTalk Malaysia.

BabyTalk Malaysia has been successfully running their yearly survey, namely the BabyTalk Readers’ Choice Award to seek out the favourite brands of their faithful readers.

Morinaga Chil-kid’s formula contains a balanced supply of nutrients for supporting a child’s growth and development in their formative years.

The formula also contains essential nutrients such as GOS, AA, DHA, Nucleotides, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E & C, Taurine, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and selenium.

Morinaga Chil-kid is produced and fully imported from a state-of-the-art plant in Netherlands using modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standards. The formula is also Halal certified.

Morinaga Milk Malaysia is also offering a special price for first time users to purchase a 700g pack at RM20 only.