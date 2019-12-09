Mountaintop sale

From Dec 13 to 15, Genting visitors will find themselves thrust into the ultimate Genting Year End Sale that will be happening across SkyAvenue, First World Plaza, Awana SkyCentral and Genting Highlands Premium Outlets (GHPO).

The promotion is made even sweeter for Genting Rewards (GR) Gold and Platinum members, as they will be able to get in on the pre-sale action one day ahead on Dec 12 while enjoying other exclusive perks.

Discounts for special holiday gifts can go up to 80%, with many of the promotions and gifts with purchase being available at participating retail and food and beverage outlets inclusive of theme park.

There is also special rates for the carpark and Awana SkyWay return tickets with the Park, Fly & Shop for just RM12 (worth RM40) available at RWG One Hub at GHPO, under applicable terms and conditions. There are even exclusive flash deals for members, like the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park Preview Pass at RM18 (worth RM60 and above) with a minimum spend of RM200 in maximum two receipts.

Attractive merchandises are also up for grabs in a Snap, Post, Win contest. To participate, simply snap a picture with the Genting Year End Sale 2019 masthead, then post picture on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #RWGYES to participate.

Visitors are advised to verify contest posts or apply for the Genting Rewards membership if they are not already a member at the pop-up counter at Level 2, First World Plaza. Terms and conditions apply.

For foodies, the Genting Year End Sale will not disappoint either. Dining at Burger & Lobster will let customers nab a free Mayfair Burger upon ordering two lobster dishes.

Additionally, look for other participating outlets such as Wanhoi Yamch’a, Tampopo, Tai Bae, C Chuan Village, Nicsmann 1940s, Beauty in The Pot, Hansburger and Pie in the Sky for buy 1 free 1 promotions and 50% discounts, with terms and conditions apply.

The Genting Year End Sale begins on Dec 12 exclusively for GR Gold and Platinum members, and it is then open to the public from Dec 13 to 15.

For more information, call +603- 2718 1118 or visit ww.rwgenting.com